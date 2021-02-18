Tower Theatre marquee mourns Rush Limbaugh. LGBTQ community, supporters aren’t happy about it

A sign posted on the Tower Theatre on Thursday further alarmed those who are opposing the historic venue’s sale to Adventure Church.

And in some people’s eyes, the message confirmed the church’s real views of the LGBTQ community.

It is unclear, however, whether Adventure Church is responsible for posting the sign.

“Thank you Rush for teaching us,” a message posted on the Tower Theatre marquee read while appearing to praise the recently deceased conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh. “You will be missed very much. But never forgotten. R.I.P.”

Limbaugh, who died Wednesday at 70 years old, had a history of making homophobic comments while providing fiery right-wing views to his millions of listeners.

Among his more recent comments was Limbaugh’s dismissal of the presidential bid of Pete Buttigieg, claiming Americans would be repelled by a “gay guy kissing his husband.”

Adventure Church’s stance on those part of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community has been among the primary reasons that some have opposed the Tower Theatre’s sale to the church. The purchase is in escrow.

“Don’t talk to me about how welcoming Adventure Church is to the LGBTQ community when they allow this up on the marquee next to their church name,” Fresno resident Heather Parish wrote on Twitter.

Some have questioned why would Adventure Church post such a sign when its pastor has previously stated that the church welcomes LGBTQ members.

Others wondered if current Tower Theatre owner Laurence Abbate or someone else was responsible for the marquee.

Adventure Church pastor Anthony Flores did not immediately respond to a message left for him Thursday evening.

But in a video uploaded last month by the church, Flores offered his thoughts on the LGBTQ community.

“We love you and you are welcome to any of the church services that we have,” Flores says in the video. “And we welcome you. We have nothing against anybody.

“There is so much ‘falsesivity’ out there and castigation, and it’s so quick to demonize. But I’ll tell you this: If you’ve been to our church service, you will see that we’ve got nothing but love for you.”

Flores also said in the video that Adventure Church has been holding Sunday services around the Tower District for the past 10 years.

Nonetheless, Thursday’s sign on the theater marquee did not go over well with many on social media.

“They’re not even pretending to be community oriented anymore,” wrote Chelsea Jones.

Added Paul Cruikshank: “Tower Theatre let them do this! Just rubbing our nose in it now. Bullying us.”

Tower District values, courtesy of Adventure Church, who claims to have been in the Tower for 10 years, but doesn’t understand the community one iota. Photo courtesy of the fabulous Laura Splotch. Posted by Jaguar Bennett on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Before Thursday’s sign, celebrity comedian Sarah Silverman already believed Adventure Church was “anti-LGBT” and tweeted to fellow celebrities to consider buying the Tower Theatre.

In a book about Limbaugh published in 2010, author Ze’ev Chafets wrote that the radio host and political personality “chastised ‘militant homosexuals’ for their disrespectful behavior and shortly thereafter began broadcasting irreverent and tasteless ‘AIDS Update’ segments introduced by Dionne Warwick’s ‘I’ll Never Love This Way Again.’ ”

“He likely picked that song as another insult to the gay and bi men who had died; they’ll “never love this way again” because they’re dead,” according to lgbtqnation.com.

The Tower Theatre has been up for sale since October with an asking price of $6.5 million.

The church’s bid to buy the theater became public in early January.

Community members have held protests in front of the theater every Sunday for six weeks.