Fresno council votes to suspend bus fares for FAX riders. How long will it last?

The Fresno City Council voted Thursday to do away with the fare charged Fresno Area Express bus riders beginning March 1 though how long the policy will last remained unclear.

The “Zero Fare Clean Air Act” was approved 5-2, which if the votes hold true would make it veto-proof even if Mayor Jerry Dyer decided to strike the policy. Dyer said Thursday he supports the new policy.

City staffers are expected to return in May with potential plans for a long-term policy.

The act is part of a number of initiatives Councilmember Tyler Maxwell says he has planned. The policy was co-sponsored by two of his colleagues on the council — Nelson Esparza and Esmeralda Soria.

Councilmember Luis Chavez said he heard widespread support from his constituents, though many were concerned about how the city will cover the costs to FAX.

“Nobody expects this to be easy,” Chavez said. “The fact that the intent is to help people, nobody should lose sight of that.”

The city of Fresno pulls down from $5.5 million to $6 million a year from bus fares. The policy’s supporters say the city will find alternative sources to cover those costs.

Councilmember Garry Bredefeld cast one of the two “no” votes, calling the policy “reckless” and “irresponsible.” The other “no” came from Councilmember Mike Karbassi.

