Over 2,000 Fresno PG&E customers lose power Valentine’s night

PG&E

More than 2,000 PG&E customers in Fresno were without power Sunday night.

According to PG&E’s outage map, there were 2,372 customers affected in central Fresno and west of Highway 99.

The outage was reported about 7:56 p.m. in an area with boundaries east of Valentine, south of Ashlan, west of Vagedes and north of Olive avenues.

PG&E said the cause of the outage remained under investigation. Estimated restoration was set at 10:45 p.m., according to the PG&E website.