Oops! A Valentine’s Day balloon cuts power to 2,000 homes in Fresno

A Valentine’s Day balloon that drifted into a high-power line Sunday night cut power to more than 2,000 homes, Pacific Gas & Electric reported Monday.

The 2,372 homes that went dark were in central Fresno and west of Highway 99. PG&E spokeswoman Karly Hernandez reported that the outage began about 8 p.m. in an area east of Valentine Avenue, south of Ashlan Avenue, west of Vagedes Avenue, and north of Olive Avenue. The lights were back on at most homes by 9:05 p.m., but some residents were without power until 11:48 p.m.

In 2020, metallic balloons caused 453 outages in PG&E’s service area from San Francisco to Bakersfield, and the utility routinely warns residents of the issue before major holidays. Balloon-caused outages on occasion cut power to hospitals, traffic lights and schools.

Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
