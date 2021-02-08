Police searching for two missing brothers, last seen in central Fresno

Fresno police are searching for two brothers who went missing in central Fresno.

Noah Falcon, 13 years old, and Joshua Falcon, 11, were last seen around 6 p.m. Sunday. The boys were riding their skateboard and scooter in front of a home in the 1100 block of N. Warren Ave., where they and their father are temporarily staying with the father’s girlfriend.

Noah stands at 5 feet and 9 inches, weighs around 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue Jordan jacket, white and blue jeans, white shoes, and riding a gray skateboard.

Joshua is 4-foot-8, weighs around 90 pounds and was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants, red and black high-top Nikes, and riding a blue razor scooter.

According to police, neighbors advised them that the boys were known to have friends and hang out in the Parkway area.

Fresno police are urging anyone with information to call Detective Braden McFarland at 559-621-2457 or Detective Antonio Route at 559-621-2111.