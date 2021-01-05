Clovis man, 28, accused of wanting to ‘rape young girls’ will stay in jail, judge says

A Fresno County judge denied a request to let a 28-year-old Clovis man, accused of trying to arrange a meeting to have sex with a minor, out of jail while he awaits further court hearings.

Anthony Hale-Rodriguez was arrested last week at his apartment in the 1300 block of Minnewawa Avenue by members of the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The members of the multi-agency task force routinely monitors social media platforms to try and catch child predators lurking for victims.

He faces two felony counts of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd or lascivious behavior.

He pleaded not guilty to both counts in court Monday. His public defender Dominique Quigley asked Judge Jonathan Skiles that he be allowed out of jail until his next hearing.

But Deputy District Attorney Kaitlin Drake disagreed, saying Hale-Rodriguez was a threat to public safety and should remain in jail. The judge agreed and set his bail at $60,000.

Hale-Rodriguez was caught by the task force after using social media to try and arrange a meeting with a child for sex, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. What Hale-Rodriguez didn’t realize is that he was talking to a task force officer.

In a news release issued by the Sheriff’s office, the suspect “expressed a desire to rape young girls.” He also made requests to meet with them in person, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Prosecutor Drake said in court Monday that Hale-Rodriguez tried on two separate occasions to arrange a meeting with a 12-or-13-year-old child.

He’s the second man in a little more than two weeks to be arrested for alleged sex crimes against children.

Nathan Larson, 40, of Catlett, Virginia, faces several felonies in Fresno County, including kidnapping, child abduction, soliciting child pornography from a minor and meeting a child with the intention of sex.

Larson was arrested in Denver on Dec. 19 with the child he lured away from Fresno. Larson has not waived extradition from Denver to Fresno. And an extradition hearing is likely.

Online predators often pretend to be someone else in order to take advantage of their victims, the Sheriff’s Office said. Parents should monitor what websites and apps their children use. They should also and keep an open dialog and teach children to be wary of the people they meet online or via social media.

Suspicious behavior should be reported to law enforcement immediately. A cyber tip can be filed through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at report.cybertip.org.