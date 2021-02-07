Update: 1,000 Clovis customers lose power ahead of Super Bowl, but for most, it’s now restored

Fans arrive before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

UPDATE, 3:45 P.M.: Electricity has been restored to most customers affected by an outage Sunday afternoon in east Clovis, according to PG&E, though 13 homes will remain without power for an extended period.

The outage was blamed on a vehicle that ran into a utility pole in the area of Bullard and Highland avenues. No further details on the crash, including whether anyone was injured, were provided.

Here is the original story ...

More than 1,000 PG&E customers in Clovis were without power early Sunday afternoon — and facing the likelihood it would not be restored until after the kickoff of the Super Bowl.

According to PG&E’s outage map, there were 1,199 customers affected in an eastern section of the city.

The outage was reported about 1:40 p.m. in an area with boundaries east of De Wolf, south of Herndon, west of McCall and north of Shaw avenues.

PG&E said the cause of the outage remained under investigation.

PG&E outage map showing over 1,000 customers without power in Clovis just before Super Bowl.

Estimated restoration was set at 4:30 p.m., according to the PG&E website, or about one hour into the big game.

Kick off of Super Bowl LV is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off on CBS (KGPE-47).