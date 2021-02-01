Deputies searching for man missing in Sanger area. Where he was last seen

Ronald Nagata, 71, is missing from his Sanger-area home. Fresno County Sheriff's Office

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies and a search-and-rescue team continued to search Monday for 71-year-old Ronald Nagata, who has been missing since Friday.

Nagata, who lives in the 3100 block of S. McDonough Avenue, was last seen by his caretaker about 5:30 p.m.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said that he has a medical condition and needs his medication.

Anyone who sees Nagata is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 559-600-3111.