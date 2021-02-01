Local

Deputies searching for man missing in Sanger area. Where he was last seen

Ronald Nagata, 71, is missing from his Sanger-area home.
Ronald Nagata, 71, is missing from his Sanger-area home. Fresno County Sheriff's Office

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies and a search-and-rescue team continued to search Monday for 71-year-old Ronald Nagata, who has been missing since Friday.

Nagata, who lives in the 3100 block of S. McDonough Avenue, was last seen by his caretaker about 5:30 p.m.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said that he has a medical condition and needs his medication.

Anyone who sees Nagata is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 559-600-3111.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service