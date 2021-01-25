Snow closes Grapevine to Southern California; Tehachapi Pass shut down, too

Overnight snow flurries shut down the main route from the central San Joaquin Valley to Southern California on Monday morning at the Grapevine.

The Highway 58 route to Las Vegas and San Bernardino through Tehachapi Pass was also shut down.

According to CalTrans, the Grapevine southbound closure was 5 miles south of the junction of Interstate 5 and Highway 99 to 3 miles north of the junction of Highway 126. The 58 eastbound shutdown was at Towerline Road east of Bakersfield.

Motorists were advised that the alternate route to Southern California is Highways 41 and 46 to the Central Coast to reach Highway 101.

There was no immediate word on a reopening.