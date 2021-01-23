Watch anti-mask protesters and masked customers clash after Fresno grocery store closes

It was an tense scene Saturday afternoon in front of the Sprouts Farmers Market in northeast Fresno after the grocery store closed when a group of anti-mask protesters showed up demanding they be allowed to shop inside without wearing a mask.

Sprouts closed its doors to all shoppers for about 1 1/2 hours.

All the while, the group of anti-mask protesters positioned themselves near the entrance and loudly read what they believe are violations committed by the store by requiring shoppers to wear a mask inside.

Some shoppers who were wearing masks challenged the anti-mask protesters’ theories, which was followed by raised voices and finger pointing.

Fresno Police were called to the scene to monitor the situation.

Officers made it clear it would not be enforcing any mask mandates. But police said it would enforce other laws, including trespassing.

One protester, Benjamin Martin, ended up getting arrested, cited by police and released at the scene.

Watch the video and see how it all unfolded.