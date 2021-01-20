Fresno gets $15.8 million in federal money for new COVID-19 rental and housing relief

The city of Fresno got another $15.8 million in federal money on Wednesday to help address rental and housing relief for those struggling economically because of COVID-19, according to a news release.

The Emergency Rental Assistance program will help tenants who are past due on their rent or need financial assistance for utilities and other household expenses.

Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez thanked lawmakers for the new funds, which come from the latest stimulus package.

“Our city is predominantly made up of essential workers that literally feed our state and nation,” he said. “These resources will go a long way in providing a hand up for our residents during this pandemic.”

The money was deposited Wednesday by the U.S. Treasury Department and city leaders will work to distribute the funds during the next several weeks, according to the news release.

When and how to apply for the new money was not immediately clear on Wednesday.

Mayor Jerry Dyer said he expects the funding to help thousands of residents.

“These funds will help thousands of Fresno residents avoid being evicted and facing the possibility of becoming homeless,” he said. “It will also give landlords the opportunity to be made whole.”

It’s the latest in federal relief for those hurt financially by the pandemic, though previous dollars were from the city’s CARES Act federal relief package.

The Fresno City Council added to its $5 million program in August to help people stay in their homes despite a hit to their hours at work or other hardships from COVID-19.

The program offered grants of $1,500 to individuals and $3,000 for families.

CARES Act money was distributed to those who applied to one of the six nonprofits contracting with the city:

Reading and Beyond, 4670 E Butler Ave. inside the Mosqueda Center, 559-214-0317, readingandbeyond.org

The Fresno Center, 4879 E. Kings Canyon Ave., 559-898-2565, fresnocenter.org

Centro La Familia, 302 Fresno St,. 559-237-2961, centrolafamilia.org

Education and Leadership Foundation, 4290 E. Ashlan Ave., 559-291-5428, education-leadership.org

Jakara Movement, 3470 W Spruce Ave., 559-549-4088, jakara.org

West Fresno Family Resource Center, 1802 E California Ave., 559-621-2967, wfresnofrc.org