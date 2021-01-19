Fresno leaders call for unity, plan safety measures during presidential inauguration

Fresno city leaders on Tuesday announced plans to beef up security and made a call for unity during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden this week.

The ceremony in Washington D.C. is set for Wednesday, but leaders in major cities around the country have discussed preparing for demonstrations or violence following the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Mayor Jerry Dyer, Fresno City Council President Luis Chavez and Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama held a news conference Tuesday to announce the efforts.

They were accompanied by religious leaders, who called for peace and unity during the events of the next few days.

Leaders are looking to avoid a local version of the raid on the Capitol, where thousands of rioters encouraged by President Donald Trump’s denial of his November loss to Biden stormed the building as Americans watched in horror.

The ramping up of security also comes days after city leaders said they will be discussing the safety measures related to City Hall and the homes of officials.