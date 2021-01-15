Local

Fresno’s Martin Luther King Jr. events are online this year. Here’s why and how to join

Annual events to honor and remember Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. began this week in Fresno and are being held online.

“After months of planning, it was determined that precautionary measures be put in place for COVID-19 and the safety of the public was our primary concern,” said Eric Payne, an executive officer for Fresno’s MLK Unity Committee and executive director of the Central Valley Urban Institute, about moving events online this year.

“It was recently bought to our attention this week that other credible threats existed that we should be prepared for, and we are.”

Payne said the committee, “in consultation with law enforcement officials,” will still “honor the memory, teachings, and legacy of Dr. King that speak of togetherness, peace, and unity as brothers and sisters.”

The events come a week after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which included a man carrying a Confederate flag through the halls of Congress, banners proclaiming white supremacy, and a makeshift noose.

Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, was sitting in the U.S House of Representatives chamber when rioters stormed Congress. He is being awarded Fresno’s MLK Community Award this year.

“Martin Luther King, Jr. was a leader among leaders in the 20th Century fight for equality and justice. It is a true honor to be recognized in his name,” Costa said Thursday. “Despite the progress made since the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, we have more work to do.

“The pandemic and policing issues we’ve witnesses this past year highlight continued injustices. Change starts when we work together. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was an American hero and drum major for justice. We must carry on his work. I am committed to that fight.”

Kimberly Tapscott-Munson, who helped organize the Fresno events as a community engagement consultant with Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias’ office, said the MLK committee started hearing about a week ago that the Proud Boys were planning to disrupt any in-person events to honor King.

She said she is discouraging in-person MLK gatherings also for that reason, but that the Fresno committee was already planning to host their events online at the direction of public health officials due to rising cases of COVID-19 and the regional stay-home order. She said the city also stopped issuing event permits last month.

This is the first year the committee won’t host a MLK march in Fresno. Tapscott-Munson said it was a hard decision but the right one to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

This year’s commemoration celebration in Fresno is titled, “Where Do We Go From Here? Growing The Plant Of Freedom With Love And Justice!” Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday is a federal holiday. King preached peaceful, non-violent activism to advocate for desegregation and the fair treatment of Black people.

Sudarshan Kapoor, chair of the MLK committee who helped found the committee 37 years ago, hopes the 2021 events honoring King will be “a time for compassion and not for provocation or revenge or retribution.” Kapoor continues to teach “peace building and conflict transformation” at Fresno State at age 86.

He said King’s words continue to inspire and empower, and that his struggle “energizes and strengthens us.”

“His cause endures and hope still lives on,” Kapoor said. “And the dream he had shall never die.”

Fresno MLK Unity Committee online events

Most MLK Unity Committee events can be accessed via one Zoom link and the same Zoom ID: 815 8671 3287.

People can also access the events via the committee’s Facebook page; CMAC’s website, YouTube channel and app; and on Comcast Xfinity Channel 96 and AT&T U-Verse Channel 99.

A couple virtual events will be attended by a small number of invited guests and streamed online, organizers said.

Friday, Jan. 15:

Arias wrote in a statement that although people can’t gather in-person this year, reflecting on King’s “selfless commitment to equal rights and public service” is “critical during these times of division and unrest in our country.”

Saturday, Jan. 16:

Monday, Jan. 18:

Fresno Pacific University virtual talks

The Fresno Pacific University Office of Spiritual Formation and Diversity will host virtual discussions to honor King’s legacy on Tuesday and Wednesday that people can join via Zoom, hyperlinks below.

Tuesday, Jan. 19:

Wednesday, Jan. 20:

Other Valley Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations

Sunday, Jan. 17:

Monday, Jan. 18:

Feb. 11:

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. MLK speech, art, and essay awards reception via the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 4th St., Clovis.

