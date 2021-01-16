In Trump administration’s last days, Pence lands at Lemoore naval base to hail foreign policy

Two Navy jets, an F-35 Lightning, left, and an F-18E Super Hornet, sit behind the podium where Vice President Mike Pence will address sailors on the tarmac at Lemoore Naval Air Station on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. The Fresno Bee

Vice President Mike Pence landed Saturday at Lemoore Naval Air Station, where he will pay tribute to what he views as the Trump Administration’s foreign policy legacy in an afternoon address to service members.

The vice president’s aircraft, Air Force Two, arrived at the base in rural Kings County a little before 2 p.m.

Pence will be addressing a crowd of about 75 sailors and other Navy personnel, touting what the White House described in advance as the “administration’s historic foreign policy achievements.”

Air Force Two with Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen aboard approaches the tarmac at Lemoore Naval Air Station in Lemoore, California, ahead of Pence’s speech to sailors Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Tim Sheehan The Fresno Bee

The vice president is accompanied by his wife, Karen, who will meet with military spouses in a separate event in a hangar at the base.

U.S. Rep. David Valadao, a Republican congressman from Hanford who won back his 21st Congressional District seat in November, was among the dignitaries on hand. The base is in Valadao’s district.

Rep. David Valadao, a Republican from Hanford, speaks with a sailor at Lemoore Naval Air Station while waiting the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence. Tim Sheehan The Fresno Bee

Valadao was one of only 10 Republicans in Congress, and the only California Republican, to vote to impeach President Donald Trump for what critics said was Trump’s encouragement of the mob that overwhelmed the U.S. Capitol..

The chosen contingent of Navy sailors and personnel are also at their places in the audience.

