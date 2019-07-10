Valadao, others in crowd waiting for Pence hope new trade agreement can boost Valley agriculture

Vice President Mike Pence arrives for a luncheon at Harris Ranch Vice President Mike Pence arrives for a luncheon at Harris Ranch & Inn near Coalinga Wednesday afternoon, July 10, 2019 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vice President Mike Pence arrives for a luncheon at Harris Ranch & Inn near Coalinga Wednesday afternoon, July 10, 2019

Under the shade of a pole barn usually used to shelter alfalfa hay, a crowd of more than 600 people have gathered on a Lemoore-area farm to hear Vice President Mike Pence rally public support for ratification of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement negotiated by the Trump administration.

The venue at the farm of Doug and Julie Freitas on Highway 41 north of Lemoore was surrounded by a protective wall of hay bales, and country music entertained the building crowd.

Pence arrived around 11:30 a.m. at Lemoore Naval Air Station on Air Force Two and, after a short meet-and-greet with base personnel, was whisked off to a private luncheon fundraiser at Harris Ranch Inn & Restaurant on Highway 198 at Interstate 5.

Karen Pence, the vice president’s wife, stayed at the air base to hold an event with Navy spouses.

The vice president spent about an hour at the fundraiser, leaving for the farm about 1:30 p.m.

Waiting at the farm, former Rep. David Valadao, a dairyman from Hanford, was among the VIPs in attendance at the event, organized by America First Policies. He said he expected Pence to continue the theme of support for the trade deal that is proposed to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“The idea today is to get the public involved and make sure they let their representatives know that they want a vote on it and get this deal done,” said Valadao, a Republican who lost his re-election bid in November.

Valadao said the new agreement is important to Valley agriculture and the dairy industy. “It protects existing trade with both countries, but there are improvements for dairy,” he said. “This is the No. 1 dairy district in the state, the No. 1 dairy district in the nation, and it helps us on that front particularly on the Canadian side.”

“It’s not a huge percentage, but In my world, the dairy world, prices are about a half percent or one percent over production,” Valadao added. “If there’s an improvement of a few percentage points on the export market, it’s going to be beneficial for us.”

Darrin Monteiro, director of member and government relations for California Dairies Incorporate, reinforced Valadao’s point.

“For the most part, it continues our trade agreement with Mexico. Mexico is a pivotal trade partner with dairy,” Monteiro said. “Mexico is the largest trade partner to the United States in dairy, and this continues our relationship that is very important.

“With regard to Canada, it makes some changes to their pricing and their actions of dumping milk powder on the global market and it takes come corrective actions within that agreement,” he added.