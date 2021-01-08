With iPhone in hand, Rep. Jim Costa takes photos as eyewitness to chaos at the Capitol

Fresno Democrat Rep. Jim Costa, above, clears the row ahead of him while Jason Crow, a Democrat from Colorado, stoops down as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. AP Photo

January 6, 2021 was a sad day in America.

And the world was watching.

Wednesday morning, I woke up in Washington, D.C. and rode my bike (11:15 a.m.), which I do most mornings, to the Capitol. There were a few hundred protesters speaking on behalf of President Trump in anticipation of Congress certifying the Electoral College vote. They said they were committed to doing what they have to do to prevent the election from being stolen from President Trump. At the time, I didn’t realize the gravity of that message.

People gather outside the Capitol Wednesday morning, awaiting an address by President Trump. Rep. Jim Costa Special to The Bee

I was at the Capitol (1 p.m.) for a joint session of Congress, where, in accordance with the Constitution, the Senate and House gather to ensure that the people’s choice for president of the United States is accepted. It’s an important affirmation of our democracy. In America, the people rule through their vote. And Congress formally accepts that vote to set up the peaceful transfer of power.

The joint session of Congress before the insurrection began. Rep. Jim Costa Special to The Bee

It wasn’t until that afternoon (2:15 p.m.) when I was sitting in the U.S House of Representatives chamber, gas mask in hand with the faint scent of tear gas in the air, and Capitol police preparing to evacuate members of Congress to safety, that it was clear that domestic terrorists tried to overturn a fair and free democratic election.

Capitol police prepare to evacuate House members as the riot ensues. Rep. Jim Costa Special to The Bee

Understand this: Americans stormed the Capitol, put lives at risk and defaced our temple of democracy. Not since the War of 1812 has an act like this occurred at the Capitol.

And the world watched.

Capitol police making arrests of rioters, who were ordered to the floor. Rep. Jim Costa Special to The Bee

Peacefully transferring power after each election is one of the most important hallmarks of our country. And until President Trump — who had refused to accept the election results despite every state certifying its votes and more than 60 courts determining there was no evidence of election fraud — we have followed this process with dignity and respect. We have done so since the 1800 transition between President John Adams and President Thomas Jefferson.

Congressional staff process the certification of Electoral College results. Rep. Jim Costa Special to The Bee

This failed Capitol coup should concern every American. It should make you angry and ready to fight to save this nation. Because these despicable actions — hanging a Confederate flag in the rotunda, vandalizing the Senate chambers, and defacing the Speaker of the House’s office — undermine the very foundation of American democracy. The president must be held accountable for inciting this riot.

The world watches.

The terrorist actions on Jan. 6 didn’t just happen — it was the culmination of our unwillingness to accept the truth, a lack of civility and dangerous political dialogue that has run amok in recent years.

Now is the time for Americans to stand and recommit to the values and freedoms reflected in our Constitution, which are the bedrock of our country.

▪ To turn the page and look to President-elect Biden’s administration and the new Congress to heal the wounds that have divided this nation.

▪ To restore trust with our allies and show that this great country is not weak and vulnerable.

▪ To erase the images of thugs ransacking our beacon of light, the Capitol.

The world is watching.

With the Capitol secure, Congress finished its work and accepted the election results (3:30 a.m. Thursday). We were not intimidated by these terrorists.

Before leaving the Capitol to go home (3:45 a.m.), I approached Vice President Mike Pence to thank him for his willingness to uphold our Constitution. I said that I knew he had been under a lot of pressure from the president. He said, “Jim, coming from you, it’s a meaningful compliment.” And I responded by saying, “Mike, it’s our Constitution, it’s our country.”

Our republic still stands and the world sees our resolve.

I am a proud American. I love this country. And I know that better days are ahead.