Vice President Mike Pence coming to Naval Air Station Lemoore

Vice President Mike Pence will be at Naval Air Station Lemoore on Saturday to deliver remarks to sailors about the “Trump Administration’s historic foreign policy achievements,” the vice president’s office announced Wednesday.

Pence will be accompanied by Second Lady Karen Pence.

On Sunday, they will travel to Fort Drum, New York to speak with the 10th Mountain Division soldiers, many of whom recently returned from Afghanistan, Pence’s office said. They will return to Washington, D.C. later that night.

Pence has visited Lemoore before, in 2019.

Carmen George
Carmen George
Carmen George is a features and news reporter for The Fresno Bee. Her stories have been recognized with Best of the West, George F. Gruner, and McClatchy President’s awards, and 11 first or second place awards from the California News Publishers Association. She has a passion for sharing people’s stories to highlight issues and promote greater understanding. Support my work with a digital subscription
