Vice President Mike Pence coming to Naval Air Station Lemoore

Vice President Mike Pence will be at Naval Air Station Lemoore on Saturday to deliver remarks to sailors about the “Trump Administration’s historic foreign policy achievements,” the vice president’s office announced Wednesday.

Pence will be accompanied by Second Lady Karen Pence.

On Sunday, they will travel to Fort Drum, New York to speak with the 10th Mountain Division soldiers, many of whom recently returned from Afghanistan, Pence’s office said. They will return to Washington, D.C. later that night.

Pence has visited Lemoore before, in 2019.