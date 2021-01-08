Fresno County lacking providers to administer COVID-19 vaccine, health officials say

Fresno County health officials say they are looking for more health providers to apply to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in preparation of inoculating the masses.

There are 48 providers who have already signed up to administer the shots in Fresno County, according to Joe Prado, the county’s community health division manager.

“The call for our community is to call your local doctor and ask them, ‘Hey, are you going to be a vaccine provider?’ “ Prado said. “I think when they hear the interest, we’ll see more applications come through.”

The county has also set aside 3,000 vaccines to be given to farmworkers and food production workers as early as Jan. 25. Prado said the first wave is a sort of test for the best way to begin a larger scale disbursement to agricultural laborers in February and March.

The county has received 44,000 vaccines through the beginning of this week.

The county is also working on a place on its website for residents to check if when they are eligible for an appointment to get the vaccine, according to health officials.

Vaccines are being distributed in a tier system, which began with frontline health workers and some of the most at-risk patients.

Fresno County interim Health Officer Rais Vohra said the county is in discussions with state leaders on when the next phase of people can get vaccines.

“We’re just trying to punch through these tiers as fast as we can,” he said.

Fresno County on Friday reported 1,153 new cases of the COVID-19 virus, which brings the county to a total of 72,557. The county has seen 711 deaths but has not updated that number since Jan. 1.

There are six intensive care unit beds available in county hospitals, where 662 people are hospitalized because of COVID-19, according to county health officials.

Protest over COVID shutdown planned at California Capitol

A group opposed to California regional orders to halt the COVID-19 spread plans to host a rally at the state Capitol building Saturday, three days after a rally of President Donald Trump supporters in downtown Sacramento led to numerous skirmishes stopped by police and 12 arrests.

The rally of several hundred supporters of the outgoing president in Sacramento on Wednesday coincided with a pro-Trump rally in Washington D.C.

The event spun into a chaotic mob of Trump supporters breaking into the U.S. Capitol building in a failed attempt to derail Congress’ plan to affirm the Electoral College vote win for President-elect Joe Biden.

Other Valley counties

Tulare County: 722 new cases; 36,936 total. Thirteen new deaths; 455 total.

Merced County: 367 new cases; 21,506 total. Four new deaths; 279 total.

Madera County: 113 new cases; 11,645 total. Zero new deaths; 126 total.

Mariposa County: Zero new cases; 296 total. Zero new deaths; Four total.

Kings County has not reported for Friday.

The Sacramento Bee contributed to this report.