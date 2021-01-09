Local
Sheriff’s deputies investigating deadly fight near Tulare
One man was killed when a fight turned deadly in a rural area south of Tulare, investigators said Saturday afternoon.
Hours earlier, Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies went to a home in the 19000 block of Road 196.
When they arrived about 10:30 a.m., they found a man dead.
Deputies were still at the scene Saturday afternoon as the investigation continued, with no other details immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 559-733-6218.
