KMJ ad dollars from city of Fresno at risk after host says editors should be ‘hanged’

Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias said Friday he will pursue pulling any marketing dollars the city spends with the parent company of KMJ talk radio following controversial comments from the previous day.

Longtime KMJ talk show host Ray Appleton on Thursday addressed the invasion of the Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump. He took exception on how the media covered the incident, saying, “certain news editors should be hanged. Maybe.”

Appleton’s show on Friday — which would have been his first chance to address his comments again on the radio — was a re-run.

KMJ is owned by Atlanta-based Cumulus Media, which did not immediately respond Friday to multiple requests for comment.

A 34-year veteran of talk radio, Appleton said later in the day Thursday he meant the comments to be a tongue-in-cheek joke, arguing the statement taken alone was out of context.

“I made the statement that because of this ‘inconsistent way of reporting certain news editors should be hanged.......maybe.’ I went in later in the segment to clarify and clear up that statement, which was clearly tongue in (cheek).”

By Thursday night, however, Appleton’s explanation was deleted from his Facebook page. KMJ NewsTalk Program Director Blake Taylor, when contacted Thursday, declined comment.

Longtime KMJ talk show host Ray Appleton provided further explanation why he said news editors should be hanged. Facebook screen shot

Appleton critics say more action needed

Arias said Appleton’s follow-up comments were not enough. “It’s not a joke for those of us on the receiving end,” he said. “At my house, those protesters were verbally attacking reporters.”

Arias was targeted at his home by a mob of protesters on May 12. He said their actions and those of people like them are often fueled by the rhetoric of others, like Appleton.

“When Ray Appleton makes us the target of his anger, his fans respond,” Arias said. “He knows that, because I have shown him messages from his fans.”

“I’m not going to wait for a reporter or journalist to be attacked before we recognize that the damage is real,” Arias added. “Ray needs to do that. So does Cumulus.”

The city of Fresno spends upwards of $6 million a year on advertising and marketing in radio, TV and newspapers for special events, cleanup efforts and other topics, according to Arias. It wasn’t immediately clear how much is specifically spent on Cumulus airwaves.

Arias said he wasn’t sure when the issue could go before the council, but said he planned to raise the question if he doesn’t hear an apology from Appleton and Cumulus.

Others weigh in

Councilmember Nelson Esparza said he condemns Appleton’s words, especially since they followed the attack in Washington D.C. He said Friday he’s open to exploring how the city spends its money with Cumulus.

Councilmember Garry Bredefeld said Appleton’s comments were “wrong and inflammatory” but said the radio show host has apologized.

“Miguel Arias, however, is a hypocrite and only has selective outrage (towards Republicans) as he never once criticized the violence, murder, burning, looting and destruction of property that occurred in cities across the country this summer,” Bredefeld said in a written statement. “He plays identity politics and tries to pit different parts of the city, north verse south, against each other. He is divisive and needs to focus on scaling back his own rhetoric.”

Bredefeld noted that Arias voted to approve giving money to Building Healthy Communities after its leader, Sandra Celedon made some controversial comments about the burning of a police station in Minneapolis. Arias did not ask for her apology, Bredefeld said.

Arias said the difference is Appleton has a much bigger platform as a radio personality, making his words more dangerous.

The effects rhetoric have on extremists have been a topic of discussion, following Trump’s denial of the election and disparaging words about the media that in part led to the attack on the Capitol on Wednesday. Journalists covering the event were harassed and their equipment was destroyed by the mob.

Trump encouraged supporters who stormed the Capitol to “remain peaceful,” but he did not call for them to disperse.

Councilmember Mike Karbassi said Appleton’s words were “totally inappropriate” but he’s hesitant to get involved in what he called “cancel culture.”

“What people say whether they are a councilperson or a radio personality matters, and what the president says matters. That’s what we saw the other day with the assault on the Capitol,” Karbassi said.

Still, Karbassi said pulling funding while so many businesses are struggling is going too far. “If we do that, all we’re going to do is hurt the other people that work for that company,” he said.