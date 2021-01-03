Woman killed, good Samaritan badly hurt in series of crashes on Fresno freeway

A woman walking on Highway 41 near Friant Road in Fresno was killed and a good Samaritan who tried to help suffered major injuries late Saturday night, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The incident started just before 11 p.m. near the northbound off-ramp, CHP Sgt John Tyler said. The woman, whose age and identity were not released, was walking into northbound lanes when she was struck by two vehicles.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman who stopped in the center divide and attempted to help the victim was struck by another vehicle. That woman was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

Investigators don’t suspect that alcohol or drugs were a factor, Tyler said. He said investigators believe traffic coming upon the scene at a high rate of speed contributed to a driver swerving to avoid an obstruction and hitting the good Samaritan.

The investigation was ongoing.