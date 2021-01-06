Semi-truck collision in Fresno County closes northbound Highway 99, CHP said

A major injury traffic collision between Kingsburg and Selma on Wednesday afternoon has shut down northbound lanes of Highway 99, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It is unknown when the lanes on Highway 99 near Bethel Avenue will re-open, CHP spokesman Mike Salas said.

The collision happened around 3:45 p.m., when a semi-truck hauling food clipped the right side guardrail at Bethel Avenue, detaching the front axle. The truck then overturned onto the driver’s side.

The driver was flown to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

No other vehicles were involved, Salas said.

The collision blocked all northbound lanes. Drivers are being re-routed at Sierra Street.

CHP do not suspect alcohol.