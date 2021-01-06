Fresno County adds 1,100 COVID cases. State weighing more relief money for families

Another 1,100 positive COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday in Fresno County as state officials weigh new possible relief for those hurt economically.

Fresno County through Wednesday had 70,971 cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to health officials.

County health officials have not updated the number of deaths since New Year’s Day. The total reported remains at 711.

Nine more COVID-19 positive patients — for a total of 695 — were admitted into county hospitals, according to county numbers reported Wednesday, which topped the previous day’s record. Six intensive care unit beds were available.

Coronavirus spread remains rampant in California, where tight business and activity restrictions remain in place broadly for a surge that has now lasted more than two months.

Statewide, more than 21,500 confirmed COVID-19 patients were in hospital beds, including 4,634 in intensive care units, as of a Tuesday update from the California Department of Public Health.

The crisis remains the worst in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, where the state has reported 0% hospital intensive care unit availability for more than two weeks.

More coronavirus relief in California?

Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking state lawmakers to approve an additional $600 in cash for low-income families and an extension of California’s eviction moratorium to help people get through the coronavirus pandemic, Newsom announced Wednesday morning.

The proposal, which he’s calling the “Golden State Stimulus” would provide help on top of the national stimulus package passed by federal lawmakers late last year. The federal stimulus package provides $600 to people making less than $75,000.

Newsom’s proposal would give money to people who receive the California Earned Income Tax Credit, a credit for families earning less than $30,000 that includes some undocumented and mixed-status families. About 3.9 million households applied forr the tax credit last year, according to Newsom’s office.

Other Valley counties

Tulare County reported 605 new positive cases of COVID-19 to reach 35,890 total through Wednesday. Twelve new deaths brings that total to 433.

Merced County added three new deaths, making the total 269. Health officials said 171 new cases brings the total to 20,915.

Kings County tallied 34 new cases on Wednesday, the first update in two days, for a total of 16,889. No new deaths changes the total of 110.

Madera County added 54 new cases but no new deaths, totals of 11,334 and 126, respectively.

Mariposa County did not report any changes to the 277 cases and four deaths seen there since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Sacramento Bee contributed to this report.