Fresno County COVID-19 hospitalizations hit all-time high, health officials report

Fresno County has topped its record for patients hospitalized for issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to county health officials.

As of Tuesday, the county had 686 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 reasons — 23 more than the previous day — which tops the previous high of 677 on Dec. 28, county health officials reported.

That number of patients is almost double the summer surge high point of 376 from July 23.

There were 11 intensive care unit beds staffed and available at Fresno County hospitals on Tuesday. That is five more beds than Monday.

Fresno County has reported 69,871 positive COVID-19 patients through Tuesday, 553 more than the previous day. The number of deaths remains at 711.

Other Valley counties

Tulare County reported 15 deaths from the coronavirus on Tuesday, which brings the total to 421 since the pandemic began. There were 884 new cases to push the total to 35,286.

Merced County added 372 new cases of the virus that has now infected 20,774 there. Two new deaths raise the total to 266.

Madera County reached 126 deaths after adding nine on Tuesday. There were 152 new positive cases, which makes the total 11,280.

Mariposa County reported 10 new cases and no deaths, a total of 277 and four, respectively.

Kings County has yet to report on Tuesday.