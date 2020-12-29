Police mourn loss of 22-year Fresno officer, a victim of COVID-19

Fresno police Tuesday mourned the death of officer Angel De La Fuente, who died Monday evening, caused by what the family and the department confirmed was the COVID-19 virus.

In a statement, Chief Andy Hall called De La Fuente an “honored and well-respected 22-year-veteran” of the department.

De La Fuente, a U.S. Army veteran, served as a District Crime Suppression team member, in the MAGEC gang unit, and as an investigator.

Former chief and mayor-elect Jerry Dyer called De La Fuente: “a great officer. He was a hard charger, the kind of officer you would want to be with you on a call.”

Dyer said when he became police chief, De La Fuente was one of the first officers who he swore in “one of my first hires.”

De La Fuente, he said, spent most of career on duty in the southern portion of the city.

Dyer said on Friday, he prayed with De La Fuente’s wife.