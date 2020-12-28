Fresno Bee Logo
Man struck and killed while walking down Highway 99 early in the morning, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a 53-year-old man who was struck multiple times on Highway 99 early Monday morning.

According to the CHP, the man was walking in the far right lane of southbound 99, just north of Jensen Avenue, around 4:30 a.m. when he was first struck. He ended in the middle lane of the highway and was hit again.

CHP officers and medical personnel responded to the scene and the man was pronounced dead..

The first driver, who tried to steer clear at the last minute, failed to see the man in time because it was dark, the CHP said. The driver was uninjured and cooperating with the investigation. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the driver’s response.

It is unclear why the man was on the highway, and pending toxicology results, it’s not known whether he was impaired at the time.

