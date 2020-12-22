Local
Fog, storms, COVID-19 pose risks over holiday in Fresno, San Joaquin Valley
Fog and coming rain will pose more risks over the holidays in Fresno and the central San Joaquin Valley, where intensive care unit beds are almost gone as coronavirus surges across the region.
Fresno County is experiencing its deadliest month yet of the COVID-19 pandemic, and just ranked No. 1 among U.S. metro areas for COVID-19 spread. Coronavirus cases continue to increase across the country, exceeding summer highs.
Health officials have urged people to stay home and not gather or travel for Christmas to slow the spread of the virus. Those still hitting the road will face additional hazards in the Valley brought on by the weather.
The National Weather Service at Hanford said patchy dense fog is expected at night and in the mornings in the Valley. There was a dense fog advisory Tuesday morning. Authorities advise motorists to drive slowly and use their low-beam headlights.
The weather is expected to be dry and stable through Christmas day, NWS meteorologists said, followed by chances of rain and mountain snow that night and into the weekend.
Another storm expected Monday should be “more robust,” bringing more rain and lower snow levels. Meteorologists said that storm is forecast to move east of the Valley the following day.
Overnight temperatures were expected to again drop below freezing in rural parts of the Valley on Tuesday night.
