Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Fog, storms, COVID-19 pose risks over holiday in Fresno, San Joaquin Valley

A woman walks by the Dr. Chester Rowell statue in Fresno’s Courthouse Park where thick morning fog enveloped the area on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Dr. Rowell was a Fresno physician who established the Fresno Republican newspaper in 1876. It eventually merged into The Fresno Bee.
A woman walks by the Dr. Chester Rowell statue in Fresno’s Courthouse Park where thick morning fog enveloped the area on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Dr. Rowell was a Fresno physician who established the Fresno Republican newspaper in 1876. It eventually merged into The Fresno Bee. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Fog and coming rain will pose more risks over the holidays in Fresno and the central San Joaquin Valley, where intensive care unit beds are almost gone as coronavirus surges across the region.

Fresno County is experiencing its deadliest month yet of the COVID-19 pandemic, and just ranked No. 1 among U.S. metro areas for COVID-19 spread. Coronavirus cases continue to increase across the country, exceeding summer highs.

Health officials have urged people to stay home and not gather or travel for Christmas to slow the spread of the virus. Those still hitting the road will face additional hazards in the Valley brought on by the weather.

The National Weather Service at Hanford said patchy dense fog is expected at night and in the mornings in the Valley. There was a dense fog advisory Tuesday morning. Authorities advise motorists to drive slowly and use their low-beam headlights.

The weather is expected to be dry and stable through Christmas day, NWS meteorologists said, followed by chances of rain and mountain snow that night and into the weekend.

Another storm expected Monday should be “more robust,” bringing more rain and lower snow levels. Meteorologists said that storm is forecast to move east of the Valley the following day.

Overnight temperatures were expected to again drop below freezing in rural parts of the Valley on Tuesday night.

Widespread dense fog continues to affect the San Joaquin Valley this morning. Take your time to get to your destination, drive slowly, and use your low beams.

Posted by US National Weather Service Hanford California on Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Carmen George
Carmen George
Carmen George is a features and news reporter for The Fresno Bee. Her stories have been recognized with Best of the West, George F. Gruner, and McClatchy President’s awards, and 11 first or second place awards from the California News Publishers Association. She has a passion for sharing people’s stories to highlight issues and promote greater understanding. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service