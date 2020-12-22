Fog, storms, COVID-19 pose risks over holiday in Fresno, San Joaquin Valley

A woman walks by the Dr. Chester Rowell statue in Fresno’s Courthouse Park where thick morning fog enveloped the area on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Dr. Rowell was a Fresno physician who established the Fresno Republican newspaper in 1876. It eventually merged into The Fresno Bee. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Fog and coming rain will pose more risks over the holidays in Fresno and the central San Joaquin Valley, where intensive care unit beds are almost gone as coronavirus surges across the region.

Fresno County is experiencing its deadliest month yet of the COVID-19 pandemic, and just ranked No. 1 among U.S. metro areas for COVID-19 spread. Coronavirus cases continue to increase across the country, exceeding summer highs.

Health officials have urged people to stay home and not gather or travel for Christmas to slow the spread of the virus. Those still hitting the road will face additional hazards in the Valley brought on by the weather.

The National Weather Service at Hanford said patchy dense fog is expected at night and in the mornings in the Valley. There was a dense fog advisory Tuesday morning. Authorities advise motorists to drive slowly and use their low-beam headlights.

The weather is expected to be dry and stable through Christmas day, NWS meteorologists said, followed by chances of rain and mountain snow that night and into the weekend.

Another storm expected Monday should be “more robust,” bringing more rain and lower snow levels. Meteorologists said that storm is forecast to move east of the Valley the following day.

Overnight temperatures were expected to again drop below freezing in rural parts of the Valley on Tuesday night.

FOG ... It’s back...



Here are a few tips and reminders for safe driving in the fog



* Turn on low beam headlights

*Slow down!!!!!!!

*Listen for traffic you can’t see

*Use wipers and defroster

*Be patient! Don’t pass lines of traffic

*Consider postponing your trip #drivesafe pic.twitter.com/6Eu3nAyt9o — CHP Fresno (@ChpFresno) December 15, 2020

Widespread dense fog continues to affect the San Joaquin Valley this morning. Take your time to get to your destination, drive slowly, and use your low beams. Posted by US National Weather Service Hanford California on Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Very dense fog has already got us socked in at the office. Can't really see the cars in the parking lot only a short distance away. #cawx #fog #Tulefog pic.twitter.com/Y5tNdc8321 — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) December 22, 2020