Two die in Highway 41 crash near Riverdale

Two people were killed Friday night along Highway 41 south of Fresno after a car apparently crashed into traffic backed up at a stop light.

The crash took place just before 5:30 p.m. at Mt. Whitney Avenue near Riverdale, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Joseph Bianchi said.

Traffic was stopped at a red light at the intersection when a BMW traveling north slammed into the back of a stopped Chevy, investigators believe, resulting in a third car being hit.

A man and woman in the Chevy, both in their 50s, were killed.

The drivers of the BMW and the third vehicle were not injured.

Highway 41 was shut down in both directions while the road was cleared and the investigation continued. But it was reportedly reopened as of 8:30 p.m.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, the CHP stated.