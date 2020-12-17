Fresno County traffic stop yields more than $1 million in cash, reports CHP

A Fresno County traffic stop led to the discovery of more than $1 million in currency believed to be derived from the sale of narcotics, according to the California Highway Patrol. Image courtesy of California Highway Patrol. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A Frenso County traffic stop last week led to the discovery of more than $1M in cash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 5:28 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11, a 2019 white Ford van was stopped for allegedly speeding by a CHP officer near northbound Interstate 5 and Shields Avenue, according to Officer Eric Zuniga.

During the stop, the officer made contact with the driver and noted multiple factors which led him to believe the driver was engaged in criminal activity, according to a CHP news release.

CHP K-9 officer Beny was used to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle and subsequently alerted officers to the odor of narcotics. During a search of the van, officers located two suitcases as well as a black briefcase inside the cargo area of the van.

All of the suitcases were found to be filled with U.S. currency, some of which had been heat sealed in freezer bags. According to the CHP, a total of $1,017,750 was seized during the stop. Authorities said it is believed the money was derived from the sale of drugs.

The driver, identified as Jordan Alexander Uribe, 29, of Moreno Valley, signed a disclaimer and declined to take ownership of the money, according to Zuniga. Uribe was arrested but not booked due to COVID-19 guidelines.

A charge of 11370.6(a) of the California Health and Safety code, possession of moneys in excess of $100,000 obtained through unlawful sale, possession for sale or transportation of controlled substance or intent to purchase controlled substance is pending a filing with the District Attorney’s Office, according to the CHP.

Earlier this year, CHP officers found nearly $1 million in cash dropped on the side of the road during a vehicle pursuit in Merced County.