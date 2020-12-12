Fresno GOP hosts Clovis Trump rally, calls election stolen despite Supreme Court rejection

The Fresno County Republican Party hosted a “Rally and Trump/Patriot Parade” on Saturday afternoon in Clovis.

Speakers included party chairman Fred Vanderhoof, who repeated President Donald Trump’s claims that the election was fraudulent. Vanderhoof said his party wants to keep fighting for Trump.

“The Fresno County Republican Party fully supports President Trump,” said Vanderhoof, met by cheers from a crowd of a couple of hundred people at Sierra Meadows Park. “You know what, it’s not over. ... There are still things that can happen.”

The previous day, the Supreme Court rejected a bid to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. That case and many other allegations of voter fraud pushed by lawyers for the Trump campaign have been debunked.

Clovis Mayor Drew Bessinger was among the speakers.

“Remember that when these people smile and extend their hand in friendship and say, ‘We need to unite our nation. Will you join us?’ Remember that they were doing everything they could to tear down our nation for the last four years,” Bessinger said. “Don’t trust them.”

A Fresno GOP email promoting Saturday’s event said “let’s continue to stand for Trump while the AMAZING lawyers continue to expose corruption and the tyranny of unconstitutional lock downs!”

Among the speakers who criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom’s regional stay-home orders for non-essential services were restaurant owners from the Waffle Shop in Fresno and House of JuJu in Clovis.

Restaurants in the region are now only allowed to offer takeout or delivery. The Waffle Shop was fined at least $6,750 by Fresno code enforcement for allegedly not complying with measures aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

The event ended with what was called a “MAGA DRAG PATRIOT” parade of trucks and cars. There were many Trump flags at the event, and Trump merchandise was sold there alongside food trucks.

