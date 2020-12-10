Fresno targets backyard gatherings with city order as COVID surge strains hospitals

A split Fresno City Council narrowly approved an order Thursday that gives the city leeway to enforce coronavirus-related safety orders on large backyard parties, which leaders say have become a super spreader concern.

The order does not designate the size of a party that would be in violation nor does it mention citations, but leaders who supported it said they have to do something to slow the spread of the disease.

Councilmembers Garry Bredefeld, Mike Karbassi and Paul Caprioglio — who was in his final meeting on the council — cast the “no” votes.

The order says the city can take actions against the backyard parties, which council members have said mimic a concert, if the city’s health care system becomes further strained.

Karbassi said he’s angered over parties that are irresponsible, but was hesitant to support orders to break up backyard gatherings. He also noted the city already has that power.

“We’ve had a lot of feedback from the public and, regardless of how we may feel, there are a lot of folks out there that are offended because they feel like it’s an attack on small business or on their livelihood,” he said. “That may not be the intent but that is the reality of how it’s viewed.”

Bredefeld said he prefers educating the public on the deadliness of the virus and allowing people to make their own decisions.

Local hospitals are at capacity, according to health officials.

Intensive-care units at hospitals across Fresno County saw the number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients in their beds leap by more than 25% in a single day on Wednesday. The total number of COVID-19 patients in hospital care in Fresno County climbed to 460, a new high-water mark to date since the first local cases were confirmed in early March.

It is that kind of bleak outlook that was driving the new order, according to Councilmember Miguel Arias.

“There is no more ‘What if?’ We are in the ‘What if?” he said. “(The) healthcare system is at the brink of collapsing. Not fake news. Not made up. Not over-exaggerating. It’s here.”

Councilmember Luis Chavez said he empathizes with residents with pandemic fatigue, which he feels himself, but takes the safety precautions necessary to protect himself and others.

The city needs residents to comply voluntarily, he said.

“City Hall or the state can make a hundred different laws, but if people’s behavior doesn’t change we’re going to end up in a situation where you have (hospital) hallways that are now packed here locally with COVID patients,” Chavez said.

A uncontroversial part of the order was approved unanimously and requests Gov. Gavin Newsom increase hospital beds, medical staff and the number of vaccines for Fresno County.