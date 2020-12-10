Fresno hospital ICUs stressed as seriously ill COVID-19 patients increase 25% in a day

Intensive-care units at hospitals across Fresno County saw the number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients in their beds leap by more than 25% in a single day.

The latest development is adding to concerns among local health officials about coronavirus cases potentiallyoutstripping the resources needed to care for those patients.

COVID-19 patients in ICUs lurched from 74 on Tuesday to 95 on Wednesday — an increase of 21 patients or more than 28%.

Hospitals in Fresno County collectively have 149 licensed adult ICU beds. But data released by the state Thursday showed that between coronavirus patients and those requiring high-level treatment for other illnesses or conditions, the county had only eight beds available to accommodate new patients.

Two weeks ago, ICUs in Fresno County were caring for 39 confirmed coronavirus patients.

The continuing upswing in intensive-care patients corresponds to an overall increase in the number of people hospitalized for treatment of the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

On Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 patients in hospital care in Fresno County – between intensive-care units and general medical beds – climbed to 460, a new high-water mark to date since the first local cases were confirmed in early March.

Throughout the greater Fresno region, including neighboring Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, and Tulare counties, ICUs were caring for 133 confirmed coronavirus patients Wednesday, as well as four additional patients with symptoms, but for whom test results had not yet confirmed the disease.

The overall hospital census of COVID-19 patients in the six-county area reached 743 confirmed patients on Wednesday, plus almost 60 additional patients with suspected coronavirus cases.

Across the broader San Joaquin Valley health care region, encompassing 12 counties from San Joaquin County in the north to Kern County in the south, the state Department of Public Health estimated that fewer than 2% of ICU beds were available to care for new patients, whether those people have COVID-19 or some other serious illness or injury.