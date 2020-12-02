What to expect before entering Christmas Tree Lane in the aftermath of a deadly train crash

Cars lined up Wednesday evening along Shields Avenue to enter Christmas Tree Lane, a day after a 5-year-old boy was killed in a train crash.

Traffic was moving at a slow pace on Shields Avenue as officers and cadets were pacing traffic and prevented cars from stopping on top of the train tracks. Several trains passed through the area Wednesday night.

In an effort to avoid a collision, Fresno Police Captain Davie Ramos has stationed cadets near the crossing arm bar of the train tracks for the duration of Christmas Tree Lane.

Deputy Chief Mike Reid told The Bee that an ongoing investigation into Tuesday evening’s collision revealed the driver of the minivan, which had the 5-year-old boy inside, had room to move forward to a lane to the left or an open concrete area to the right to avoid being hit by the train.

Instead, the train struck the back passenger side of the minivan, and the boy, identified by the Fresno County Coroner as Anton Solorio, died at the scene.

The 98th annual holiday tradition began Tuesday and will go to Christmas.