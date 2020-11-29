Local
Two birds stolen from Chaffee Zoo in early-morning heist. Are they running out of time?
Two birds were stolen from Fresno’s Chaffee Zoo early Sunday, and zoo officials are hoping they will be returned before it’s too late.
The birds — a lesser sulphur-crested cockatoo and a Nicobar pigeon — were taken from the zoo’s Australian Asian Aviary around 4:30 a.m. The birds are of advanced age and in need of special care.
“Our bird zookeepers and entire team are deeply concerned for the safety of both of these animals,” Lyn Meyers, the zoo’s general curator, said in a statement. “We do not know the condition of either bird and we hope to get them back quickly so that our veterinary team can examine them and continue the care they require.”
Zoo security footage shows someone cutting the lock from the aviary doors, capturing the two birds and putting them into a duffel bag before leaving. A possible motive for the theft has not been given.
Nicobar pigeons are listed as near threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species Lesser sulphur crested cockatoos are listed as critically endangered.
Both species are legal to own as part of the pet trade and the zoo has reached out to local veterinary hospitals and pet stores.
Fresno police are heading up the investigation, but anyone with information can contact Fresno Chaffee Zoo’s safety and security manager at 559-470-6872.
“We are appealing to anyone in the community to provide any information that would result in the safe return of these two beloved animals,” Chafee Zoo CEO Scott Barton said.
