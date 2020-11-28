Fresno County 13-year-old killed, another boy hurt in ATV crash, CHP says

A child was killed and another injured after being thrown from an all-terrain vehicle in rural Fresno County, the California Highway Patrol said on Saturday.

A 13-year-old boy was driving the 2005 Honda Sporttrax 250 with a 9-year-old boy passenger about 1:30 p.m. Friday east of Laton, CHP said.

The 13-year-old, who was not wearing a helmet, tried to avoid a dog near Harlan and Mt. Whitney avenues but struck the animal, throwing both Laton boys from the ATV, CHP said. The 9-year-old was wearing a helmet.

The older boy was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, but died from his injuries, according to CHP. The younger boy’s injuries were not serious and he was treated at the scene.