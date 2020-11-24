Wave of new COVID-19 cases keeps Fresno, Valley on California’s most restrictive tier

Fresno County remains in the most restrictive level of California’s business-reopening program, according to the state’s latest coronavirus assessment Tuesday.

The California Department of Public Health kept Fresno County assigned to purple Tier 1 of the color-coded Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

The designation means that restaurants, churches and some other sectors of the community remain limited to outdoor-only activities. Meanwhile, retailers confront limitations on how many customers they can allow inside during what’s traditionally the busiest shopping season of the year.

The purple tier represents “widespread” risk of spreading COVID-19 in the community.

Forty-five of California’s 58 counties now reside in that tier. Eight other counties are in red Tier 2, denoting “substantial” risk of viral transmission. Four counties are in orange Tier 3, where risk of spread is considered “moderate.”

Mariposa County, which last week was one of only two counties in yellow Tier 1, the least restrictive tier for business openings, slid this week into orange Tier 3.

Kings, Madera, Merced and Tulare counties all remained in the purple tier along with Fresno County in Tuesday’s tier assignments.

In Fresno County, the average number of new coronavirus cases that surfaced each day climbed to 17.2 per 100,000 residents in the week ending Nov. 18. That’s up from 14.6 cases per 100,000 people a week earlier. That’s well above the threshold of seven new cases needed to restore Fresno County into red Tier 2, where it was for several weeks before being demoted last week.

This story will be updated.

