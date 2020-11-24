Latest lease-leaseback decision: Court says Fresno Unified violated education code

A panel of justices for a California appeals court issued an opinion Tuesday finding Fresno Unified School District’s use of the lease-leaseback contract to build Gaston Middle School violated state education code and conflict of interest codes, reversing a previous judgment by a trial court.

Contractor Stephen Davis alleged in his 2012 lawsuit that the school district wrongfully used the “lease-leaseback” financing system, which allows districts to circumvent the traditional competitive bidding process, in order to ensure a pricey Gaston Middle School project was awarded to Harris Construction. Davis also claimed the district broke conflict of interest laws by allowing Harris Construction to perform consulting work on the same project before bidding on it.

The issue hung over the head of former Fresno Unified Superintendent Michael Hanson and was subject to investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Justice Donald Franson Jr. wrote in his opinion for the Fifth District Court of Appeal that three of Davis’ allegations about the contracts were correct. Justices Jennifer Detjen and Rosendo Peña Jr. also signed on to the opinion.

Franson wrote that the contracts functioned as a traditional construction contract and were not genuine leases; the contract did not include a financing component; and the contract didn’t provide for Fresno Unified’s use of the new facilities during the term of the lease.

Now, the matter will return to trial court so long as attorneys for the school district or Harris don’t seek to appeal the opinion, said Kevin Carlin of the Carlin Law Group out of San Diego, who represented Davis.

If Davis is successful in trial, Fresno Unified will recover about $37 million from Harris Construction, Carlin said. That’s a point he made in oral arguments in the Fifth District Court of Appeal.

“We are relieved that the Court of Appeal agreed with our public policy arguments and clarified longstanding and noble public policy and laws designed to protect public monies from improper disbursement under illegal contracts,” Carlin said in an interview with The Bee.

The Bee sent emails to a number of Fresno Unified spokespeople for comment. Attorneys for Harris Construction said they had yet to review the opinion on Tuesday afternoon.