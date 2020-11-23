Fresno County coronavirus surge continues with over 1,000 cases in three days

A glut of more than 1,000 new coronavirus infections – three straight days with at least 300 cases reported on Saturday, Sunday and Monday – has vaulted Fresno County to more than 36,000 cases since the global pandemic arrived locally in early March.

The California Department of Public Health reported Monday that positive test results were received for 342 new cases, following the disclosure of 357 cases on Saturday and 338 on Sunday. That’s a total of 1,037 new cases since Friday, and the first time since mid-August that Fresno County has seen three consecutive days with more than 300 new patients reported by the state.

Over the past seven days, an average of 288 new COVID-19 cases per day have surfaced in Fresno County. That’s also the highest seven-day average since late August, as big summer peak of new daily cases was starting to wane.

The number of patients being treated in Fresno County hospitals has more than doubled over the past two weeks, reaching 232 confirmed cases on Sunday, including 34 in intensive-care units. Two weeks earlier, hospitals in the county were handling 109 confirmed coronavirus patients, of whom 26 required intensive-care treatment.

Across the Valley

Other coronavirus updates from central San Joaquin Valley counties on Monday included:

Kings County: Still to update on Monday. The county reported 123 cases over Saturday and Sunday, which pushed the county’s cumulative total to 10,115 to date; no additional deaths, 86 to date. Almost 4,800 of the infections to date have been among inmates at state prisons in Avenal and Corcoran.

Mariposa County: Ten new cases since Friday, 104 to date; no additional deaths, two to date.

Tulare County: 209 cases since Friday, 19,882 to date; one additional death, 304 to date.

Madera and Merced counties have yet to issue Monday updates. In their most recent updates Friday, Madera County reported 5,714 cases and 80 deaths to date, while Merced County had accumulated 10,986 confirmed cases and 176 deaths to date.

This story will be updated.