Fresno volunteers create early Christmas for 6-year-old. ‘Tonight meant the world to us.’

Christmas came early Saturday night for 6-year-old Arianna Jasso.
She was treated to a special surprise early Christmas, possibly her last, at Woodward Park, complete with Santa and his elves.
Arianna was diagnosed July 20 with a brain tumor called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) which carries a life expectancy post-diagnoses of six to nine months.
Organizer Ronnie Duvall said Christmas is Arianna’s favorite holiday but the fear is she won’t be able to celebrate Dec. 25. He helped bring together local groups including law enforcement and first-responders to arrange the event with the help of the City of Fresno.
Arianna arrived in a limousine, was treated to a parade down a Christmas light-decorated path and received gifts including a miniature jeep.
“Merry Christmas!” Arianna told the crowd.
“Tonight meant the world to us,” said Arianna’s mother, Kristyn Burton.
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year
Comments