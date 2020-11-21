Firefighters find a body inside burning RV in Madera County, deputies confirm

Firefighters battling a blaze that engulfed an RV discovered a body in the burning vehicle Saturday in Madera County.

Cal Fire responded just before 10 a.m. in the 29000 block of Avenue 11, according to Lt. Rob Biehm. As the effort continued, firefighters found what they believed were to be human remains inside the RV.

Cal Fire notified Madera County Sheriff’s deputies. The investigation division arrived and made the confirmation.

An investigation into the fire and the person’s death is ongoing. There were no immediate signs of foul play, but it hasn’t been ruled out, Biehm said, pending an autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

The age and identification of the person is not known.

The fire also spread to a nearby agricultural shop. No other injuries were reported.