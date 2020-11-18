Fresno Bee Logo
Thousands without power following a series of PG&E outages in Fresno’s Tower District

A series of outages in Fresno’s Tower District Tuesday morning left thousands of PG&E customers without powers, according to the company’s outage center website.

Power has been off since 7:25 a.m. for some 3,000 customers in an area running from West Ashlan Avenue south to Highway 180 and East McKinley Avenue to North Blackstone Avenue.

Two smaller outages were reported around 8 a.m. in an area near Fresno City College and a third south of Olive Avenue between Fulton and San Pablo avenues.

PG&E was waiting on an outage assessment and there was no word on the cause of the outages or when power might return.

Reedley power outage

To the southeast, another pair of morning outages has left some 1,900 PG&E customer without power in Reedley.

The outages include downtown and runs from Reedley College to Avenue 424 and from the Kings River to Buttonwillow Avenue in some areas. Both outages were reported around 7:30 a.m.

No cause has been determined and PG&E was assessing when power might be returned.

