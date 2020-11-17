Man killed in solo, wrong-way crash in Fresno County and alcohol likely involved, CHP says

A man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a solo vehicle crash in Fresno County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

According to CHP spokesman Mike Salas, the crash happened just before 2 p.m., at South Jameson Avenue west of Manning Avenue, south of Kerman.

Witnesses told officers the vehicle was traveling north on Jameson in the southbound lane when the driver appeared to lose control and overturned.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle on its roof off the roadway.

The man had been ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Salas said.

It is unknown why the man was driving in the wrong lane, but Salas said it appeared alcohol was a factor.