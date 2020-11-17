Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Man killed in solo, wrong-way crash in Fresno County and alcohol likely involved, CHP says

A man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a solo vehicle crash in Fresno County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

According to CHP spokesman Mike Salas, the crash happened just before 2 p.m., at South Jameson Avenue west of Manning Avenue, south of Kerman.

Witnesses told officers the vehicle was traveling north on Jameson in the southbound lane when the driver appeared to lose control and overturned.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle on its roof off the roadway.

The man had been ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Salas said.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It is unknown why the man was driving in the wrong lane, but Salas said it appeared alcohol was a factor.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service