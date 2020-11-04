Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino hiring about 80 workers. Here’s how to apply

Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino near Coarsegold in Madera County, is hosting a job fair on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. jwalker@fresnobee.com

Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino is hosting a job fair Thursday, looking to hire 80 part-time and full-time positions.

Work is available in the resort’s food and beverage, finance, EVS, security, slot and table games, information technology, hotel and other divisions.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the outdoor entertainment venue at the resort, located at 711 Lucky Lane off Highway 41 near Coarsegold.

Masks are required and social distancing will be strongly enforced at the job fair, the casino said.

Managers will be on hand to conduct interviews and make offers on the spot, Chukchansi human resources director Barbara Mendez said in a news release.

The jobs come with benefits such as medical, dental, vision, life insurance and a 401k plan to go along with free and discounted meals in the team dining room and paid time off, the casino said. Employees also receive free turkey or ham during the holidays; birthday meal vouchers; invitations to the annual company picnic; and discounts for Costco memberships, the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Six Flags, Verizon Wireless and Chukchansi Park events.

The job fair is for applicants age 21 and over. Interested applicants ages 18 to 20 can call 559-760-4107 before or after the job fair to speak to a recruiter.