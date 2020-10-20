Gap Inc. hiring about 400 Fresno workers for the holiday season. Here’s how to apply

Part of the sprawling Gap distribution facility is seen Thursday, March 29, 2018 in east Fresno. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Gap Inc. is seeking to hire about 400 people to work in its Fresno fulfillment centers this holiday season.

The jobs include packing, assembling merchandise and preparing orders for shipment. The center is hiring to try and keep up with the expected surge in online demand this year, company officials said.

Gap Inc. is providing employees more flexibility to work this holiday season as part of its “flex” employee program. Flex employees will have the ability to choose which hours during the day, night and weekends they prefer to work, with the option to work more hours if they want.

And, to thank its employees for their commitment and dedication, effective October 18, 2020, all starting rates will go up by $1 an hour for new full-time and seasonal employees.

This season, the company will be hiring virtually, allowing applicants to apply online for any role in three minutes or less, by visiting jobs.gapinc.com/seasonal

