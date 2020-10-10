Tired of doing nothing during COVID-19 pandemic, this Fresno teen starts a business

A Fresno high school student got so bored while staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic, she decided to start her own business.

Briana Verdugo, a senior at Fresno High, started up Briana’s Delights back in July, and her decorative strawberry desserts have become quite popular on social media.

Verdugo’s latest theme decorates fresh strawberries with an assortment of Halloween designs that you’d be hard-pressed to find elsewhere in the Fresno area.

Some arrangements come in a mini coffin.

“I always wanted to start my own business,” the 17-year-old Verdugo said. “And I thought, with all this time by myself, this was the perfect opportunity to get it going.

“I’d seen these really fun and cute strawberry desserts on Instagram and Pinterest. But I don’t think I’d ever seen them selling in town. I told myself ‘Just do it.’ It’s been a lot of fun.”

The strawberries by Briana’s Delights come in seven different flavors, including one tailored for those who grew up eating the popular Mexican candy Marzapan (peanut and sugar based).

Her most popular seller is the traditional milk chocolate-dipped strawberry.

The strawberries also can come in coconut, Fruity Pebbles, Oreo, strawberry shortcake and white chocolate.

The strawberries themselves often are bought a fruit stand or local grocery store while Verdugo makes sure to use only the freshest and largest ones.

Verdugo even has a few desserts that aren’t strawberry based, like chocolate that’s molded into a heart shape and provides the customer the option to put in something inside.

Like a ring.

Arrangements typically come in a white box with each decorative strawberry placed on white baking cups. Sometimes, the arrangement comes with colorful crinkle-cut fills.

Other arrangements have options that include roses, sunflowers or even wine.

Prices vary from $25 to $70.

“It’s been a learning process,” Verdugo said. “I’m not really a cooking person. I do like pastries and desserts. It took me a long time to get my strawberries to look like how they do.

“But I really like doing this. I don’t have a job. This was a good way to do something I like and make a little money.”

Not that Verdugo is making bank just yet.

She said she repaid her boyfriend for supplies after he fronted her the money to get Verdugo’s business going.

She then used profits toward new equipment and utensils.

Verdugo fancies up the strawberries from her home, and says she abides by standard food and health precautions, including those pertaining to COVID-19.

As far as balancing her business with school, Verdugo said she’s had plenty of time to do both, especially since she’s still staying home a lot during the pandemic and not going out with friends.

“When I’m not at school, I’m looking and staring at strawberries,” Verdugo said. “I’m just getting started. I’m not exactly sure where this goes or where will take me.

“If everything goes as planned, one day I’d like to open up a store or bakery.”

Briana’s Delights

Customized gourmet strawberries flavors: Milk chocolate, white chocolate, coconut, Fruity Pebbles, Oreo, strawberry shortcake and Marzapan

Pricing: Assortments vary from $25 to $70

Contact info: Direct message via Instagram with @Brianasdelights