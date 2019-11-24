Flames gut home under renovation in central Fresno

A home in the middle of a renovation burned to the ground Sunday morning in central Fresno.

The Fresno Fire Department was investigating how the blaze started at the home on the corner of Tyler Avenue and Fresno Street.

The occupants of the home were not living there at the time and no one was injured, according to Battalion Chief Brad Dandridge.

Because there was no drywall, the exposed wood burned quickly, leaving the home a total loss, Dandridge said.

The fire began around 9:22 a.m. and the first engine arrived about four minutes later.