Wells Fargo donating $50,000 to help mass shooting victims’ families

To help Fresno community members reeling from the mass shooting Sunday that took the lives of four people, Wells Fargo announced it is donating a total of $50,000.

The monies will be divvied up among three local organizations in an effort to support victims’ families and the Hmong community, in particular, that’s still healing from the deadly shootings, according to Julie Campbell, the Wells Fargo vice president of corporate communications.

The organizations selected were The Fresno Center, Hmong Innovating Politics and Stone Soup.

A total of 10 people were shot Sunday night when gunmen sneaked into a backyard party and opened fire on dozens of people watching football in southeast Fresno.

The suspects remain at large.

The Fresno City Council held a special meeting Friday morning to announce a reward of $40,000 leading to the arrests of the suspects.