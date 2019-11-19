Defense questions police officer’s character, in trial of ex-wife accused of murder

Erika Sandoval, right, stands accused of killing her husband Daniel Green, left, and is being tried on first degree murder charges in Tulare County

The defense attorney for accused murderer Erika Sandoval on Tuesday drew a different picture of Daniel Green, compared to the description the prosecution provided last week of the slain Exeter police officer.

Sandoval, 33, is on trial for the death of Green, her ex-husband with whom she had a volatile relationship. She faces the death penalty if convicted of first degree murder and laying in wait.

Sandoval’s attorney Dan Chambers during his Tuesday closing argument told jurors the prosecution only told certain parts of Green’s life that fit their narrative — that he was a man shot to death by a controlling and jealous ex-wife.

He chastised Tulare County Assistant Attorney David Alavezos for saying several defense witnesses were not relevant. Chambers called it prosecution code for “I don’t want you to know that.”

Chambers said the prosecution didn’t want jurors to remember that Green was portrayed by several witnesses as controlling, obsessive and abusive. He especially went after Green’s fellow police officers in Exeter.

“Every law enforcement officer who came in here told you half truths to protect him (Green),” Chambers argued.

Even the chief of police at the time, claimed not to know of complaints about Green’s alleged abusive behavior as a police officer, Chambers said. “If he knew that his conduct while on duty was a problem, he decided to look the other way,” Chambers said.

During his closing statement last week Alavezos said it was clear Sandoval shot and killed Green because she did not want to share custody of their son. He also accused Sandoval of becoming angry over Green’s new relationship.

The day of the killing, Alavezos said Sandoval snuck into Green’s home and hid. She waited for him to get ready to shower, then went into the bathroom and shot Green several times.

Alavezos showed the jury a graphic photo of the crime scene: Green’s lifeless body lay in the bathtub where he staggered and fell after being shot.

The Tulare County jury is expected to begin deliberations Wednesday.