Message from the grave? Officer warned if he was killed, question ex-wife, says prosecutor

Erika Sandoval, right, stands accused of killing her husband Daniel Green, left, and is being tried on first degree murder charges in Tulare County

Slain Exeter police officer Daniel Green told people that if anything ever happened to him, the first person they should question is his ex-wife Erika Sandoval, Tulare County prosecutors say.

That was one of the points Assistant District Attorney David Alavezos made in his closing argument to jurors Friday during Sandoval’s trial, where she stands accused of first degree murder in Green’s death.

Green was shot four times while in his bathroom on Feb. 6, 2015. Sandoval, 33, faces the death penalty if found guilty.

The on-again-off again couple had a tumultuous relationship. Despite having a child together, Alavezos said they argued frequently.

Prosecutor Alavezos played for jurors a taped interview of Sandoval and homicide detectives. In the interview, she admits to arguing with Green, with most of the fights revolving around their son.

Alavezos alleges Sandoval was motivated to kill Green because she didn’t want him to have custody of their son. He described her as cold, calculating and controlling.

Green taped their arguments because he was afraid of being falsely accused of something — or even being killed, according to Alavezos. “Daniel was trying to protect himself,” Alavezos said.

Green also warned people, including the then Exeter police chief, that if something happened to him, they should question Sandoval.

Alavezos said Sandoval wanted to control Green, and became jealous and angry after he started seeing someone else. “She just did not want to see him happy,” he said.

Sandoval’s defense attorney Dan Chambers is expected to begin his closing statements in the trial next week.