Fresno has made national news for mass shootings several times

The mass shooting at a peaceful southeast Fresno house party in a predominantly Hmong neighborhood that left four dead, according to police, is just one in a history of acts of mass gun violence in the city’s history.

Fresno has made national headlines before. Here are a few:

April 2017

Three men were allegedly killed by 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad in an April 2017 rampage in and around downtown Fresno five days after he allegedly shot to death a fourth victim, according to police.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Muhammad was also charged with the attempted killings of four others, and is awaiting a death penalty trial.

November 2012

Lawrence Jones used a stolen .357-caliber magnum, four-shot derringer, to kill two men at his place of work, Valley Protein in November 2012, police said. The 41-year-old wounded two others before taking his own life on Election Day.

March 2004

Police responded to a 911 call about a child-custody dispute on March 12 of that year. The subsequent 80-minute standoff between Marcus Wesson and police ended before officers discovered nine women and children shot dead and piled on top of one another in a back bedroom.

Wesson was sent to death row in 2005 for the killings.

July 1995

Brothers Donald and Timothy Young entered the Pato’s Place bar in Tulare during a 1995 armed robbery that ended with five men slain. The bar owner was shot, too, but survived.

The Youngs were sent to death row in April 2006.

May 1993

Police initially said two men entered the Carrillo Club on the outskirts of southeast Fresno after closing time and began firing, killing the owner and six others. Three of them survived.

Five years later, Johnnie Malarkey confessed to those killings and three others in a plea bargain to avoid a death sentence.